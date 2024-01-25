Kempe scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two PIM, recorded two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Kempe was involved in the Kings' first two goals, but their offense went quiet after the midpoint of the first period. This was his first multi-point game since Jan. 4, and he had gone eight games without a goal prior to Wednesday. The 27-year-old is at 16 goals, 42 points, 137 shots on net, 53 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 45 appearances in what's still on track to be a career year despite both his and the Kings' recent struggles.