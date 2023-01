Kempe scored a short-handed goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Both points came in the first period as the Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead they never relinquished. Kempe is surging as the All-Star break approaches with five goals and nine points in the last eight games, a stretch that has pushed him up to 20 goals on the season through 51 contests.