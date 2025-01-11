Kempe scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Kempe set up Alex Turcotte for the opening goal in the second period before scoring the game-winner himself 1:14 into overtime. This was Kempe's fourth straight outing with a goal, and his second in a row with the game-winner. The 28-year-old has four goals and four assists during his six-game point streak. Overall, he has 20 tallies, 19 assists, 105 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-21 rating through 39 appearances.