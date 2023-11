Kempe scored a goal on six shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kempe stretched his point streak to seven games (four goals, seven helpers) with the two-point effort. He opened the scoring midway through the second period and set up a Pierre-Luc Dubois tally in the third. Kempe has five tallies, nine assists, 45 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-8 rating through 12 contests overall. He continues to thrive in a top-line assignment.