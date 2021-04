Kempe scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Kempe showed off his special-teams skills in Wednesday's game. He had the secondary helper on a Gabriel Vilardi tally in the second period. Later in the frame, Kempe got loose on a breakaway and tallied the Kings' second goal. The Swede is up to 27 points (14 on the power play, one shorthanded), 111 shots on goal, a minus-14 rating and 18 PIM through 47 contests.