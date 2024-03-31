Kempe scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Both of Kempe's points came on the power play, as the Kings struggled to generate chances at even strength. The 27-year-old forward was absent to begin the month, but he still finished with 14 points over 11 appearances in March. Kempe is up to 23 goals, 65 points (21 on the power play), 223 shots on net, 104 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 68 appearances. He hasn't been as threatening to score this season, but he's made up for it with a career-high 42 assists to shine as a playmaker on the top line.