Kempe (illness) won't play Thursday against Tampa Bay, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The 21-year-old pivot apparently isn't feeling well prior to puck drop Thursday evening, so Michael Amadio will replace him on the Kings' second line against the Lightning. Kempe, who has racked up seven goals and 4 assists in 15 games this season, will hope to return to LA's lineup Sunday against San Jose.