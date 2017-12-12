Kings' Adrian Kempe: Under the weather Tuesday
Kempe is dealing with a minor illness ahead of Tuesday's game against the Devils, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Kempe's availability for LA's matchup with New Jersey has yet to be determined, so the 21-year-old pivot's status for Tuesday evening's contest may boil down to a game-time decision. If he's unable to go, Andy Andreoff will likely draw into the lineup against the Devils.
