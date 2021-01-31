Kempe (illness) missed Sunday's practice, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.
The illness isn't related to COVID-19, but Kempe wasn't feeling well enough to practice nonetheless. The 24-year-old's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Ducks. He's played in all eight games this year with three goals and two assists.
