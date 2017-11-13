Kings' Adrian Kempe: Will play Sunday
Kempe (illness) will return to the ice for Sunday's game against San Jose, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
After practicing the last two days, Kempe has been all cleared to return. The 21-year-old has been a key contributor for Los Angeles this season, already notching seven goals in 15 games in his sophomore campaign. Expect Kempe to reprise his role centering the third line and second power-play unit.
More News
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Probable Sunday•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Impressive fantasy showing Tuesday•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Drives victory with multi-point effort•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Scores late equalizer Tuesday•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Scores in loss to Leafs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...