Kempe (illness) will return to the ice for Sunday's game against San Jose, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

After practicing the last two days, Kempe has been all cleared to return. The 21-year-old has been a key contributor for Los Angeles this season, already notching seven goals in 15 games in his sophomore campaign. Expect Kempe to reprise his role centering the third line and second power-play unit.