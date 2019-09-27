Dudas picked up a goal and added four assists in OHL Owen Sound's 10-0 rout of Barrie on Thursday.

The 2018 fourth-rounder (118th overall) now has six points in his first two games for the Colts. A hard working forward who possesses terrific hockey IQ, Dudas has seen his stock rise in the year-plus since he was drafted by the Kings. The 19-year-old is a legitimate candidate for the 2020 Canadian World Junior team.