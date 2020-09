The Kings loaned Dudas, along with four other players, to Eisbaren Berlin of Germany's DEL on Tuesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Dudas spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL, picking up 15 goals and 53 points in 48 contests. The 2018 fourth-round pick will probably be a full-time player for AHL Ontario during the upcoming season, but he's likely still at least a year away from getting a serious look with the big club.