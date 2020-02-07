Kings' Aidan Dudas: Strong OHL play continues
Dudas picked up two goals and two assists in OHL Owen Sound's 11-1 rout of Niagara on Thursday.
Dudas finished the night with a plus-five rating. A former fourth-round pick of Los Angeles in 2018, Dudas has had a strong season. He played well in helping Team Canada win a gold medal at the World Juniors and is also currently in the midst (14 goals, 43 points in 35 games) of his best OHL campaign to date. Dudas signed his entry-level deal with the Kings in late December.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.