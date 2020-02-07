Dudas picked up two goals and two assists in OHL Owen Sound's 11-1 rout of Niagara on Thursday.

Dudas finished the night with a plus-five rating. A former fourth-round pick of Los Angeles in 2018, Dudas has had a strong season. He played well in helping Team Canada win a gold medal at the World Juniors and is also currently in the midst (14 goals, 43 points in 35 games) of his best OHL campaign to date. Dudas signed his entry-level deal with the Kings in late December.