Kings' Aidan Dudas: Tireless worker drafted by Kings in Round 4

Dudas was drafted 113th overall by the Kings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Dudas makes up for his lack of size (5-foot-8, 165 pounds) with a tireless work ethic and terrific hockey IQ. Despite not being a great offensive player, Dudas has shown an ability to put up points in the OHL because he is always in the right position and competes harder than most everyone else on the rink. This is not a profile that often leads to success at the NHL level, but Dudas's scouting report heading into the draft is nearly identical to that of 2016 Rangers seventh-round pick Ty Ronning. Ronning just scored 61 goals in his final season of junior hockey and has turned himself into a legitimate NHL prospect. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Dudas can do the same.