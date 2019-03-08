Kings' Akil Thomas: Excellent OHL campaign continues
Thomas scored twice and added two assists in OHL Niagara's 7-4 win over Erie on Thursday.
Thomas continues to be one of the OHL's most productive offensive players. He is currently ninth in the league in scoring with 94 points in 58 contests and his 1.19 point-per-game clip is easily a career-best. A 2018 second-round selection of the Kings (51st overall), don't be surprised if Thomas pushes for a roster spot in training camp next fall.
