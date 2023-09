Thomas (shoulder) practiced Thursday, Austin Stanovich of LA Hockey Now reports.

Thomas underwent shoulder surgery in November of 2022, which limited him to eight points in 13 AHL games with Ontario. The 23-year-old forward has had a number of significant injury absences early in his career, and the Kings' strong forward depth likely means he'll begin the upcoming season in the minors. Thomas was selected in the second round, 51st overall, in 2018.