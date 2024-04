Thomas scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Thomas converted on a Jordan Spence pass at 11:13 of the first period, just 18 seconds after Adrian Kempe put the Kings on the board. Thomas' goal, his first in the NHL, ended up being the game-winner in the low-event game. The 24-year-old forward has added two shots on net and four hits through his first two games, though he's still seeing extremely limited usage on the fourth line.