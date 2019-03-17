Thomas signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Saturday.

The Kings selected Thomas in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He's dropped jaws in the OHL, compiling 80 goals and 149 assists over 191 games for the Niagra IceDogs. With an ELC in hand, Thomas is now in play as an intriguing dynasty stash for fantasy purposes.