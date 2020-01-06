Kings' Akil Thomas: Leads Canada to WJC gold
Thomas scored the game-winning goal to lead Canada to the gold medal and a 4-3 victory over Russia in the finals of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday.
Thomas barely played throughout the course of the game (5:23) but he made one of his rare third period shifts count. He roofed a beautiful backhander over Russian goalie Amir Miftakhov with just under four minutes remaining in regulation for what ended up being the game-deciding goal. It was Thomas's only goal of the tournament. The 2018 second-rounder (51st overall) has 15 goals and 44 points in 27 games for OHL Niagara this season.
