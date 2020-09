LA loaned Thomas to Eisbaren Berlin of Germany's DEL on Tuesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Thomas is just one of five players the Kings loaned to Eisbaren Berlin on Tuesday. The 20-year-old forward was highly productive in the OHL in 2019-20, racking up 24 goals and 84 points in just 49 games. The Kings will take a look at the 2018 third-round pick during next season's training camp, but he'll almost certainly spend most, if not all of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.