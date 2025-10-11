Thomas scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in OHL Ontario's 5-4 overtime loss to Tucson on Friday.

Thomas didn't get any games in the AHL last year, logging three points in 25 NHL regular-season outings with the Kings. He was waived to begin 2025-26, so he'll be motivated to earn his way back to the big club. Friday was a positive start for him, but he'll need to sustain his offense throughout the year to be in line for a call-up.