Thomas scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Thomas poked in the puck at 5:50 of the first period, but that was all the Kings could muster against Lukas Dostal. Thomas has two goals over his first four NHL appearances despite seeing limited usage on the fourth line. The 24-year-old has added seven shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating.