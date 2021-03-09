site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Akil Thomas: Promoted to taxi squad
Thomas was added to the taxi squad Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Thomas has four points through 13 games in his first AHL season. He likely won't see time on the active roster any time soon.
