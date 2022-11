Thomas will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after he was injured Saturday in AHL action, John Hoven of Mayor's Manor reports.

It has been a tough go of things for Thomas, who was drafted in the second round (51st overall) in 2018. Thomas underwent double shoulder surgery in 2021 and this surgery will likely keep him out of action until training camp in September. Thomas was off to a good start with AHL Ontario as he had five goals and three assists in 13 games.