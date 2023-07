Thomas (shoulder) signed a one-year, two-way contract with LA on Saturday.

Thomas will get $775,000 at the NHL level . He was selected 51st overall in 2018 and has yet to play an NHL game. The 23-year-old had his 2022-23 season cut short when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in November, the second time in two years that he required shoulder surgery. Thomas had five goals and eight points in 13 AHL games last season.