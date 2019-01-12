Thomas picked up a hat trick and added an assist in OHL Niagara's 6-3 win over Kingston on Friday.

Thomas's brilliant season continues. The 2018 second-round selection (51st overall) now has 53 points in 35 games for the IceDogs. He is also sporting a plus-24 rating and winning nearly 54 percent of his draws. Thomas can play both center and the wing and he is responsible defensively. Niagara is one of the best teams in the OHL and they recently added a pair top prospects in Jason Robertson (DAL) and Jack Studnicka (BOS) to the mix. In other words, Thomas's production should continue the remainder of the year.