Thomas scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Thomas stretched the Kings' lead to 3-0 in the second period. The 24-year-old has thrived in a fourth-line role since he was recalled from AHL Ontario, picking up three goals, eight shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating over five appearances. He's leapfrogged Arthur Kaliyev on the Kings' depth chart, and it seems likely Thomas will be in the lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs if Carl Grundstrom (lower body) isn't ready to play.