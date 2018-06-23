Kings' Akil Thomas: Terrific value in Round 2
Thomas was drafted 51st overall by the Kings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Well, that was farther than anyone expected Thomas to fall. Thomas' greatest attributes are his versatility and dependability. He can play both center and wing and he is equally effective at both spots. His mobility, once thought to be a major weakness, has improved considerably over the past year or so. Thomas quietly goes about his business and wins with strong hockey sense in all three zones. There isn't elite upside here, but Thomas has a high floor. He was a candidate to be taken late in Round 1. This is good value for the Kings. Thomas' 81 points for Niagara last season led all U18 OHL players.
