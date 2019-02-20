Kings' Alec Martinez: Absence likely to continue
Martinez (upper body) will not accompany the team on their upcoming four-game road trip, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Martinez hasn't seen the ice since Feb. 14, and his absence is likely to extend. The 31-year-old is unlikely to join the team in the middle of their road trip, which would suggest Martinez is in jeopardy of missing the next four games. Matt Roy is likely to keep filling in on the blue line for the Kings with Martinez out.
