Kings' Alec Martinez: Bags power-play helper

Martinez picked up a power-play assist and two shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Martinez is showing modest signs of life on offense with assists in two of his last three games. The 32-year-old is up to eight points, 74 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 35 appearances. While he skates on the top pairing for now, his usage is more defensive in nature.

