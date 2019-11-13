Kings' Alec Martinez: Blocks five shots

Martinez registered five blocks, two shots and one hit while logging 20:49 of ice time against the Wild on Tuesday.

Martinez still hasn't found the back of the net this year and is now stuck in a five-game pointless streak as well. Last year, the blueliner missed the 20-point mark for the first time since the 2012-13 season. While the Michigan native is still on pace to get back over that threshold, he will need to get back on the scoresheet soon. With just one more year on his contract, at a manageable $4 million cap hit, Martinez could find himself the subject of trade rumors heading into the deadline.