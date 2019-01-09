Kings' Alec Martinez: Could return Thursday

Coach Willie Desjardins believes "there's a good chance" Martinez (upper body) will be ready to return Thursday against the Senators, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Martinez has been sidelined since Dec. 8 due to an upper-body injury, but he was finally able to return to practice Saturday, which was the first sign that he may be on the verge of drawing back into the lineup. Another update on the 31-year-old blueliner's status should surface following Thursday's morning skate, but for now, he can be considered probable for the evening's matchup with Ottawa.