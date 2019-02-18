Kings' Alec Martinez: Dealing with upper-body issue

Martinez missed Saturday's clash with Boston due to an upper-body issue and will be out of action again versus Washington on Monday, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Martinez was on a roll prior to getting hurt, as he notched four points in his previous three outings, along with five hits, seven blocks and five shots on goal. The blueliner's spot in the lineup should continue to be filled by Matt Roy, who made his NHL debut Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories