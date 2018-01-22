Kings' Alec Martinez: Dishes out two power-play assists
Martinez contributed a pair of helpers with the man advantage in Sunday's win over the Rangers.
Martinez typically isn't a significant power-play contributor, but half of his 14 points this season have come with the man advantage. He continues to log heavy minutes for the Kings, but Sunday marked just his first appearance on the scoresheet in seven games. Martinez is worth rolling out in some deep leagues, but he'll be hard-pressed to match the career-high 39 points he recorded last season.
