Kings' Alec Martinez: Ends goal drought
Martinez scored one goal in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia on Monday.
Martinez fired off a one-timer from just inside the blueline beating Brian Elliot above his blocker, opening the scoring for the night while notching his first goal in 20 games. The 30-year-old has been logging consistent minutes on the second paring thus far in 2017-18, averaging 23:25 of ice time while chipping in nine points (two goals, seven assists). However, Martinez is lagging behind his impressive 39 point effort he posted last season, but is still on good pace to crack the 20-point plateau.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...