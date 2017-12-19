Kings' Alec Martinez: Ends goal drought

Martinez scored one goal in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia on Monday.

Martinez fired off a one-timer from just inside the blueline beating Brian Elliot above his blocker, opening the scoring for the night while notching his first goal in 20 games. The 30-year-old has been logging consistent minutes on the second paring thus far in 2017-18, averaging 23:25 of ice time while chipping in nine points (two goals, seven assists). However, Martinez is lagging behind his impressive 39 point effort he posted last season, but is still on good pace to crack the 20-point plateau.