Kings' Alec Martinez: Expected to return Friday

Coach John Stevens believes Martinez (lower body) "should be" available for Friday's game against the Panthers, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.

All signs point to Martinez returning to action against Florida, but the Kings should release another update on his status if something changes prior to puck drop. If he's able to go as expected, Martinez will likely bump Paul LaDue from the lineup.

