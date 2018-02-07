Kings' Alec Martinez: Game-time decision Wednesday
Martinez (lower body) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup against the Oilers, Josh Cooper of LA Kings Insider reports.
Unfortunately, interested parties will likely have to wait until pregame warmups for official word on the blueliner's status. If he's unable to make an appearance for a second straight game Wednesday, expectPaul LaDue to once again draw into the lineup. LaDue possesses some upside as well in daily formats, having tallied two points in his last two games.
