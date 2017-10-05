Kings' Alec Martinez: Heading to IR
Martinez (lower body) will be placed on injured reserve, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
It's believed that Martinez sustained his ailment during practice, as he had reportedly been on the ice with the Kings both Tuesday and Wednesday. Paul LaDue has taken his spot on the active roster, and if last year is any indication, LaDue could see some time on the man advantage.
