Kings' Alec Martinez: Intriguing trade option
Martinez is viewed as a potential trade chip for the Kings ahead of the Feb. 25 deadline, Lisa Dillman and Josh Cooper of The Athletic report.
As suggested in the report, Martinez is an interesting trade candidate for Los Angeles, and there seems to be a lot for the team to consider. Looking at the big picture, he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2012, 2014) priced at $4 million for the next two and a half seasons. Cooper also reminds us that Martinez is a consummate professional and leader, so the Kings may want to keep him around for the rebuild. Finally, from a fantasy perspective, we're talking about a defenseman who's provided three goals, eight assists and a plus-2 rating through 36 games this season. Consider acquiring him now in case he ends up getting dealt to an offensively laden squad.
