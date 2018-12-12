Kings' Alec Martinez: Lands on injured reserve

Martinez (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Considering Martinez has already been ruled out until at least Dec. 18 by not joining the team on the road, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him placed on IR. With the additional roster spot -- and Dion Phaneuf (upper body) also dealing with an injury -- the club promoted Daniel Brickley from the minors. Prior to getting hurt, Martinez racked up three points in his previous four outings, including bringing a 15-game goal drought to an end.