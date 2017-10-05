Kings' Alec Martinez: May have lower-body injury
Martinez may be suffering from a lower-body injury, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
If true, it appears Martinez's status may also be in question for the team's Opening Night game Thursday against the Flyers. Rosen indicated Paul LaDue will be recalled from the AHL to provide some depth along the blue line, with either he or Kurtis MacDermid replacing Martinez in the lineup if necessary.
