Kings' Alec Martinez: May return soon

Martinez (upper body) will hopefully be able to return within a week, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

If this holds true, that would mean Martinez returning by Saturday, when the Kings host the Blackhawks. However, if that happens, the 31-year-old will miss at least three more games. At the very least, the Michigan native seems likely to miss Monday and Tuesday's contests.

