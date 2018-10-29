Kings' Alec Martinez: Nets game winner Sunday

Martinez scored a goal Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Martinez picked a good time to tally his first marker of 2018-19, the goal coming with less than a minute to play in Sunday's home contest. The 31-year-old blueliner only has three points in 11 games but continues to provide timely offense for the Kings.

