Kings' Alec Martinez: No points in return

Martinez (wrist) skated 17:58 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Martinez missed 18 games with the injury and returned to a third-pairing role. The emergence of young blueliners Sean Walker and Matt Roy may keep Martinez further down the lineup in the near-term. The 32-year-old veteran has only five assists to go with 58 blocks and 37 shots on goal in 25 appearances this season.