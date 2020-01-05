Kings' Alec Martinez: No points in return
Martinez (wrist) skated 17:58 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.
Martinez missed 18 games with the injury and returned to a third-pairing role. The emergence of young blueliners Sean Walker and Matt Roy may keep Martinez further down the lineup in the near-term. The 32-year-old veteran has only five assists to go with 58 blocks and 37 shots on goal in 25 appearances this season.
