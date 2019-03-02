Kings' Alec Martinez: Non-contact participant Friday
Martinez (upper body) wore a red no-contact jersey during practice Friday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Considering Martinez has yet to be cleared for contact, it's safe to rule out the blueliner as an option for Saturday's contest against the Blackhawks. The team stated last Saturday that they hoped to have him back within a week, but Martinez will need to graduate to full participation before he will be available to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...