Kings' Alec Martinez: Non-contact participant Friday

Martinez (upper body) wore a red no-contact jersey during practice Friday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Considering Martinez has yet to be cleared for contact, it's safe to rule out the blueliner as an option for Saturday's contest against the Blackhawks. The team stated last Saturday that they hoped to have him back within a week, but Martinez will need to graduate to full participation before he will be available to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories