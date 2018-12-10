Kings' Alec Martinez: Not traveling on road trip

Martinez is out for the Kings' four-game road trip with an undisclosed issue, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

That means Martinez's next chance to play will be next Tuesday against the Jets at home. The defenseman had just picked up his play, as he had three points in four games prior to this injury. Paul LaDue will likely step into Martinez's skates for this road trip.

