Kings' Alec Martinez: One assist in win

Martinez picked up one assist and finished a plus-3 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

It was Martinez's second assist of the young campaign and it came on an important third-period goal that essentially iced the game. The defenseman was all over the ice Thursday, dishing out a couple hits and also blocking two shots in addition to his third-period helper. Playing in all situations, the 31-year-old veteran blueliner is certain to see plenty of opportunities this season to produce points.