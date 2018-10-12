Kings' Alec Martinez: One assist in win
Martinez picked up one assist and finished a plus-3 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.
It was Martinez's second assist of the young campaign and it came on an important third-period goal that essentially iced the game. The defenseman was all over the ice Thursday, dishing out a couple hits and also blocking two shots in addition to his third-period helper. Playing in all situations, the 31-year-old veteran blueliner is certain to see plenty of opportunities this season to produce points.
More News
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Rings up power-play goal•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Will play in international tournament•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Scores two goals in loss•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Pair of power-play points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Expected to return Friday•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Out again Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...