Kings' Alec Martinez: Opens scoring
Martinez scored a goal on his lone shot during Sunday's 2-0 win over Carolina.
Martinez opened the scoring late on, finding the back of the net with just over two minutes remaining in the game. It was the second goal of the season for the defender as he upped his point total to nine in 27 games played this year.
