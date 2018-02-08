Kings' Alec Martinez: Out again Wednesday

Martinez (lower body) will sit out his second straight game Wednesday against the Oilers, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Martinez continues to battle a nagging lower-body issue, forcing him out of his second consecutive game for the Kings. Paul LaDue will dress again in his place, looking to extend a two-game point streak in contests he's appeared in. Martinez, on the other hand, will take aim at potentially returning Friday against the Panthers.

