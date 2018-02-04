Kings' Alec Martinez: Out for Saturday
Martinez (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Coyotes.
This is unfortunate for Martinez, and his fantasy owners, as the Coyotes have a team GAA of 3.37. With the 30-year-old out, both Paul LaDue and Christian Folin are getting the chance to take advantage of this nice matchup. Los Angeles doesn't play again until Wednesday, so it feels likely Martinez will be able to get back for that one.
